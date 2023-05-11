ARCHBOLD — The 2023 Northwest Ohio SART Symposium April 27 and 28 brought in professionals across the six-county area to Founder’s Hall at Sauder’s Village here for a two-day in-person training.
The SART Symposium is an in-person training event garnered towards professionals in the judicial, medical, social, educational and law enforcement fields. It covered a variety of topics, and this year’s theme was “Secret Behind Closed Doors.”
The sessions were centered around lethal acts of sexual violence occurring in private, but not prominently discussed. The acts covered at the event dealt with strangulation, grooming, human trafficking and more.
This is the second year the SART Symposium has been held. According to planning committee member, Sharla Young, the symposium began for the first time last year in response to an issue her and others noticed in the northwest Ohio area. There was no local training available for professionals on topics of this nature.
Young has been a registered nurse since 1993 and she has attended various trainings on things like stalking and strangulation, but they have always been outside the six-county area. She has had to travel to bigger cities like Columbus to gain this specialty training and knowledge.
Dr. Bill Smock was a speaker at last year’s symposium and also one of the most important people Young wanted on the roster again this year. Smock, a police surgeon and director of the clinical forensic medicine program for the Louisville Metro Police Department, is an internationally recognized forensics expert and trainer in the investigation and prosecution of fatal and non-fatal strangulation, staged/altered crimes, injury mechanisms and more.
He said training such as this allows police to become more adept, especially at noticing signs of a staged crime scene. A particular section of one of his sessions was instances of strangulation deaths attempting to be passed off as suicides.
Strangulation has always been a topic of passion for Young. When she first found out how easily it was to cause irreparable damage to someone by the method, she knew she had to spread awareness and give her local peers the tools to better identify and protect citizens.
It only takes 4.4 pounds of pressure to block someone’s veins and one to two and half minutes of that pressure to kill them, according to medical professionals. At that point, the brain will die, but the heart will continue to beat for a bit because it is a muscle that contains its own oxygen preserves. To put in perspective how easily it is to strangle someone to death, 4.4 pounds of pressure is less pressure than it takes for one person to open a can of soda.
Within three months of the conclusion of the first symposium, Young reported a 400% increase in strangulation victims referred to the SART clinic, mostly by law enforcement. Young accredited this increase to the training the officers received — from asking the right questions to knowing what to look for. A part of Smock’s training session noted that a lot of victims of strangulation do not have visible signs of trauma, bruising isn’t always present and redness of skin can go away. This, however, does not mean the victim is unhurt. Strangulation can cause brain trauma, like brain atrophy or CTE.
“That’s what’s scary, the ER people just don’t recognize it,” Young said. “Even victims themselves will minimize it and they’ll say ‘No, I wasn’t choked or I wasn’t strangled.’ We had one patient. She wasn’t choked or strangled the traditional way, but he pushed her against the couch and took his elbow and pressed up against her neck and pinned her there. So, when she came to us about 12 hours later, she had a little red circle on her neck — it was a bruise from that elbow. But when she was in the ER after that incident, she didn’t tell them that she was choked or strangled. She couldn’t even swallow the pills ... she had to throw them out. We have to educate the victims as well.”
During this year’s symposium, Dr. Smock and Young brought up a new side to strangulation dangers. Much of the training covered previously was dealt between partners, but in the age of internet challenges — children are actually choking themselves. When one is strangled, there is a tingling, fuzzy sensation they can feel and a sort of euphoric high. Online, children are doing this to themselves in order to achieve a “good kid’s high,” said Young, which is what they would get if they were doing drugs.
“This kind of play is addicting, it has an addicting tendency. These kids will start to do it by themself because they need that high, they need that fix. So they’ll start to use bed sheets or t-shirts in their own bedroom, hanging from a door or something like that, and parents will come in and find them dead,” she revealed.
Among strangulation, other social media dangers were touched upon at the SART symposium. In particular, online groomers/predators and the enticement, sextortion and human trafficking of minors. The presentation, given by Ohio BIC special agent John Saraya, touched upon social media apps and how easily predators take advantage of them and exploit young people. He broke down popular apps like SnapChat, TikTok and Omegle, but also brought up a new way predators are hunting for children — video gaming platforms.
Applications like Steam, Discord, Fort Night, Call of Duty — communities that have young children partaking in game play are prime spots for older people to gain their trust and target them. He gave one such example of a 13-year-old boy in Utah. His parents began to notice a change in behavior in their son and they came to find that he was exchanging nude photos with an adult man. They met on Roblox.
Clare Awada, a survivor of grooming and speaker at the symposium event, shared that one in four girls and one in 14 boys experience a form of sexual abuse. She told her story of how she was a victim of such abuse at the age of 14 and how the perpetrator was her own neighbor. At the time, she did not recognize the behaviors of someone who is trying to groom a minor. Behaviors like going above and beyond, being overly helpful, showing special attention, attempting to have regularly one-on-one time, “accidental” touching, comments made toward appearance, being secretive, etc. All of these, Awada said, are red flags. Her abuser was sentenced to three years in jail, but barely served one. Eventually, he went back to court for another case with a different girl, whom he had raped.
To prevent victims like the Utah boy and herself, she stated, “we need to educate our kids about grooming.”
Ohio does not have any grooming laws. However, if one is able to look at signs or observe associated behaviors, they may save a child’s life. This is why Young and the other planning committee members really wanted people from the education sector to attend the symposium. Educators are sort of the first line of defense, Young said. They spend a good portion of time with children and may be able to point things out that are not noticeable at home with parents.
“We just want to inspire people to make a difference for one person, you know. That’s all we need because if one person is saved, it’s going to cause a domino effect and we can make a huge difference, just one victim at a time,” she shared.
At this year’s symposium, some individuals were honored as “SART SuperStars” for doing that.
From Henry County:
• Sheriff Mike Bodenbender, Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Gwen Howe-Gebers and City of Napoleon Law Director Bill Harmon formed a joint task force and changed domestic violence policies and protocols. The task force includes Napoleon Police Chief Dave Mack, Howe-Gebers, Harmon, Henry County Sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Arlen Cohrs, Henry County Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Vocke, Center for Child and Family Advocacy Executive Director Roberta Mack, Napoleon patrolman Tyler Murrey and former NPD detective Jamie Mendez.
• customized and implemented a domestic violence/strangulation screening tool for officers to use at the initial victim encounter, provided education training sessions on sexual assault and strangulation for Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Napoleon officers, and Henry County dispatchers.
From the Bryan Police Department and Sarah’s Friends:
• Capt. Jamie Mendez implemented a forensic interview room within the Bryan Police Department. The room is equipped with audio and visual recording equipment and is furnished to be a warm, inviting and safe space for victims. Katie Shaffer of Sarah’s Friends helped furnish and decorate the room through donations made to Sarah’s Friends.
From Defiance:
• Patrolman Jordan Saylor convinced a strangulation victim to seek medical treatment. Defiance Mercy ER physician, Dr. Payne, ordered testing and the victim was transferred to a larger hospital. Saylor is said to have saved this woman’s life.
From Edgerton:
• Chief Gary Plotts is in the process of creating a forensic interview room with audio and visual recording capabilities that will be furnished as a safe environment for victims.
• Two officers have specialized training in forensic interviews and another officer will be trained in the fall.
