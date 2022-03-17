An Arizona-based fundraising expert made a presentation to the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening held electronically via Zoom.
Tim Crum, CEO of Animal Shelter Fundraising, LLC, addressed the board, and spoke about his company’s proposal to provide a feasibility study about fundraising for the shelter’s long-term facility needs.
Specifically, the board is considering the possibility of taking down a barn at the Justin F. Coressel Animal shelter property on Ohio 15 and replacing it with a new facility.
But before that happens, the humane society will need to determine its fundraising capabilities.
“The question is, is it realistic?,” asked Lisa Weaner, humane society executive director, during an interview before Wednesday’s meeting. “Can we raise the money for it and what’s that time frame its got to be something in a reasonable amount of time?”
She noted that Crum’s firm would “do a lot of interviews with our board and volunteers,” and they would interview “focus groups” to determine, “is there support here?”
The animal shelter property is owned by Defiance County commissioners who provide the humane society with a small share of its overall budget to house dogs taken in by the county dog warden. But the majority (about 93%) of the humane society’s budget is drawn from donations, fundraising and grants.
According to Weaner, the humane society also is obtaining quotes from two other consulting firms who may be able to advise on fundraising.
As for the humane society’s long-term facility plans, she said replacing the barn on the animal shelter property is the most sensible.
“It just makes more sense from a financial standpoint,” she said, noting that the humane society is “very serious” about moving forward. “It can be a win-win, not only for us but the county and more importantly for the community.”
County commissioners would have to sign-off on a building proposal if and when one goes forward.
Asked by the board why the humane society should select Animal Shelter Fundraising, LLC, Crum noted the specialized services his company offers. His firm only assists animal shelters and rescue groups with fundraisers, he explained.
Also discussed Wednesday was the board’s 2022 fundraisers.
This includes a golf outing on May 14 (Putts Fore Paws), a wine-tasting event on June 18 on the State Bank pavilion in downtown Defiance, the Ohio Brewery running series on July 9 and Party In the Park on July 22 at the Moose Lodge on North Clinton Street.
Sponsors for the golf outing need to be secured by the end of April.
Humane society officials are still considering the possibility of holding a major fundraiser later this year. Before the coronavirus situation, the humane society had held this event — generating about $40,000 in the past — at the Defiance Eagles, but nixed it the past two years.
A fundraising online auction was held Feb. 4-6, and was considered a success.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 25 dogs were taken in during February, along with 10 cats. Nine cats were adopted in February as well as 15 dogs. On Monday, the shelter housed 22 dogs, 24 cats and 10 kittens.
• approved the February financial report showing net income of $14,192.45, compared to net income of $4,276.789 for February 2021.
• discussed possible pricing services for certain services, but took no action. The board was informed — following a request last month — that the basic shelter cost to care for each animal is $639, compared to adoption fees ranging from $50-$250.
• noted that the next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 20 via Zoom.
• reviewed the monthly report prepared by Stacie Fedderke, the humane society’s humane/animal care director.
• extended continued thanks to Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian who assists with the animal shelter’s low-cost spay/neuter clinics. Such clinics are booked into June and July, according to the humane society.
