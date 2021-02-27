• Region

Proclamation:

Local mayors from the four-county area issued a proclamation designating Feb. 1-28 as Career and Technical Education Month and recognizing that career and technical education offers students the opportunity to gain the academic, technical and employability skills necessary for true career readiness. Mayors urged all citizens to become familiar with the services and benefits offered at Four County Career Center and the school’s career and technical education programs in the community and support and participate in these programs to enhance individual skills and productivity.

