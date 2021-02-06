It’s been five years since Bryson Hoover of Bryan underwent two surgeries at the age of 3 months to repair his heart after he was born with a heart defect. Born six weeks premature on Oct. 16, 2015, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Hoover is now preparing to start kindergarten next year.
On Wednesday, Mayor Mike McCann of Defiance announced he has issued a mayoral proclamation recognizing Feb. 7-14 as Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Week in Defiance. The proclamation observes the national observation that is planned.
Amanda Hoover, Bryson’s mom, explained she reached out to McCann asking for the proclamation, not just because Bryson was born in Defiance, but to continue to raise awareness for babies born with heart defects, including Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return (TAPVR), to which Bryson was born.
“I’ve been working on bringing awareness to CHD ever since our journey with Bryson began,” said Amanda. “We’ve done fundraisers for Mercy St. V’s (in Toledo) and Children’s Miracle Network, we’ve spread awareness during (American) Heart Month (February), and we’ve gotten into some groups with others through C.S. Motts (Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., where Bryson had his surgeries).
“The reason I want to spread awareness is because we felt so alone at times on this journey, and with Bryson being a TAPVR patient, it’s not a very common defect, so it was even harder to find support,” continued Amanda. “On top of having TAPVR, he has a complex anatomy, and the truth is he survived after he was born because of the hole in his heart until he could have the surgery (at three months).”
Added Amanda: “We had a long, stressful journey at the beginning with everything that happened ... you need support from others who understand it.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “TAPVR is a birth defect of the heart. In a baby with TAPVR, oxygen-rich blood does not return from the lungs to the left atrium. Instead, the oxygen-rich blood returns to the right side of the heart. Here, oxygen-rich blood mixes with oxygen-poor blood. This causes the baby to get less oxygen than is needed to the body.
“To survive with this defect, babies with TAPVR usually have a hole between the right atrium and the left atrium (an atrial septal defect) that allows the mixed blood to get to the left side of the heart and pumped out to the rest of the body. Because a baby with this defect may need surgery or other procedures soon after birth, TAPVR is considered a critical congenital heart defect. Congenital means present at birth.”
After reaching out to a “heart mom” on the C.S. Motts webpage, she found some common ground about what they both were going through. That led to reaching out to others, and soon a support network of parents was formed, which Amanda said was a tremendous help to her and her family, that includes husband, Juston; stepdaughter, Maddie (15); and daughter, Aleigha (3).
“Just having someone to talk to really helped,” said Amanda. “That led to us trying to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network, to raising awareness on social media, and to reaching out to other families with babies born with heart defects. I found out through some of the heart groups I’m in, you can have a proclamation made to bring awareness for CHD.
“Last year I emailed Carrie Schlade (Bryan mayor) and she made a proclamation in Bryan,” added Amanda. “It was amazing, we had multiple CHD families there, and I met some families I hadn’t met before. I also met Amanda Harper, a Conquering CHD (of Northwest Ohio) volunteer who hosts adult meetings. She told me about Conquering CHD (in Toledo), so I became a volunteer, which led me to be a Mercy St. V’s hospital coordinator.”
Amanda explained her friend, Kelsie Yost (28), with whom she went to school, has had multiple heart surgeries. That led to Kelsie’s mom, Darlene Garrett, reaching out to support the Hoover family. Garrett was then invited to be in a photo with Amanda, Bryson and McCann announcing the proclamation.
“This year there isn’t a proclamation ceremony because of COVID, but we’re still doing our best to raise awareness,” said Amanda.
As far as Bryson’s health, Amanda explained he’s doing very well after undergoing those two surgeries five years ago. Bryson has bi-annual visits with his cardiologist in Toledo, Dr. William Suarez, who monitors his condition.
“Down the road there could be some issues, and right now, he doesn’t have as strong an immune system as other kids his age,” said Amanda. “He could potentially need to get a (heart) cath (catheterization) to have a stent put in, because scar tissue could build up where he had the surgery. In the future he could also need a pacemaker, because every heart patient has a great risk of needing one.”
Concluded Amanda: “As of right now, he’s on track to be as close to normal as most kids his age. We couldn’t be happier.”
