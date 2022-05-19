WAUSEON — The designation of Tree City USA and the mayor’s proclamation of EMS Week were highlights at Monday’s city council meeting here.
Mayor Kathy Huner presented a proclamation stating that May 16-22 is officially EMS Week — a time to remember and thank local EMS workforce. Paramedics and EMTs are part of the firefighter workforce who serve the community and the week is used to raise awareness of the critical role they serve, the meeting minutes noted.
Mayor Huner also reported that Wauseon was named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The designation honors the city’s commitment to urban forest management.
Representing the Wauseon Tree Commission for the presentation were Rick Frey, Laura Kamp, Kurt Stuckey and Scott Stiriz. Huner thanked the commission for its work in the city.
One piece of emergency legislation was considered Monday evening — a resolution that authorizes the mayor of the city to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Command Officers Union. The resolution became legally binding upon Huner’s signature, as the rules were suspended.
Second reading was held on a resolution authorizing Huner to enter into agreements for engineering services.
Final readings were held on four resolutions. These four now become legally binding upon the mayor’s signature and each authorizes the mayor to enter into an agreement. The four resolutions involve the four following businesses:
• FellerFinch & Associates, Inc., for engineering services.
• Peterman Associates, Inc., for engineering services.
• DGL Consulting Engineers, LLC, for engineering services.
• Poggemeyer Design Group, for engineering services.
