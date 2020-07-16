STRYKER — Dealing with the coronavirus situation has instituted a new routine for staff and inmates at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here that requires a lot of work and management.
CCNO, not unlike some other jails or prisons throughout Ohio, had a coronavirus outbreak in late April that caused it to close its doors temporarily to new inmates. Several staff members were infected along with a number of inmates — all of whom were isolated and quarantined in some way — although no deaths resulted.
Since then the facility has had no issues.
During an interview Wednesday, CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan said no staff or inmates have tested positive recently for coronavirus.
Asked if the sanitizing and cleaning needed to counter the coronavirus threat has become a routine, he said, “it is now. It took a while to get there.”
With the coronavirus situation, CCNO has been “sanitizing the entire facility three times a day,” according to Sullivan. He said identifying any shared items and sanitizing them is “critical.”
Maximum capacity at CCNO is 644 inmates, but the population Wednesday morning was 535. Although this is more than 100 below capacity, this provides space for coronavirus containment measures.
For example, any new inmates brought into the facility are isolated for 7-14 days, according to Sullivan. Inmates also are grouped together when they enter and leave, and move around for various privileges or activities, he indicated.
Meanwhile, staff and inmates are constantly cleaning and sanitizing as inmates move in and out of different parts of CCNO.
One of the challenges is handling inmates who are bound for a state prison.
For awhile, the state refused to take anyone sentenced in local common pleas courts to state prisons such as those located in Lima, Marion or Lebanon. Therefore, they were required to stay at CCNO until the state would resume taking them.
While CCNO had been placed on a so-called “red list” due to coronavirus concerns, that is no longer the case, according to Sullivan. So, the state has resumed taking prisonbound inmates awaiting transportation at CCNO, but not right away.
Persons awaiting transportation to prison must be isolated and tested at CCNO for a 72-hour period.
On Wednesday, CCNO had about 20 persons awaiting prison sentences, according to Sullivan, and will be transported later this week. Females, who won’t be accepted into a state prison until Aug. 26, are included in that number, he noted.
These inmates are held in a special unit at CNCO with only two at any one time being in contact with each other. Sullivan explained.
Any inmate who tests positive for coronavirus would not be accepted into a state prison until they are cleared.
