PAULDING — A local man was sentenced to community control here this week in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on a sexual offense charge filed in lieu of a rape indictment.
Aaron Contreraz, 24, Paulding, was placed on community control for four years with conditions by Judge Tiffany Beckman on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
He also was ordered to serve 90 days in Paulding County jail with work release with credit for 16 days served while his case was pending, have no unsupervised contact with minors and have no contact with the victim or her family. And he was classified as a tier 2 sexual offender requiring registration with authorities twice per year for 25 years.
As part of plea negotiations between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard's office and Contreraz's attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance, a bill of information was filed in lieu of a grand jury indictment for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony.
The indictment was dismissed at sentencing.
The rape charges had alleged that Contreraz compelled a female juvenile victim to engage in sexual conduct on June 25. But the bill of information made no mention of force, noting that Contreraz was "reckless" in having sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl on June 25.
"Mr. Contreraz faced some extremely serious charges until we got into the truth of the matter," Bates told The Crescent-News during an interview, adding that it was "his responsibility to know how old she was. He knew he should have known better."
Contreraz had pleaded guilty to the charge on March 16 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.