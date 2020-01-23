A crowd of pro-life supporters gathered at the Defiance County Courthouse Monday afternoon for the 12th annual March for Life.
The event is held each year in conjunction with the March for Life in Washington, D.C., (held Jan. 22-24), the largest pro-life event in the world that features thousands in prayer, walking for the unborn.
The local March for Life, sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life, coincides with the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade United States’ Supreme Court
decision that made abortion legal in the United States in 1973.
Jamie Blank of Defiance was host and master of ceremonies.
“Thank you all for coming on this chilly Wednesday,” said Blank. “Thank you for everyone who has supported this event ... I hope we don’t have to be back here next year (meaning Roe v. Wade would have been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).”
Blank introduced Father Dan Borgelt of St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville; St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton; and St. Joseph Chapel, Blakeslee; who said some prayers before the crowd proceeded from the courthouse to the Monument of the Unborn at St. John’s Catholic Church, led by a police escort.
Blank introduced Father Eric Mueller of St. John’s, who thanked everyone for coming, before Blank led the crowd in prayer at the monument. Following the prayer, attendees went to the church basement, where a program featured several speakers and students from St. Augustine Catholic School in Napoleon.
The first speaker was Monica Kelsey of Woodburn, Ind., a former firefighter and medic, who designed and founded Save Haven Baby Boxes. The boxes are for mothers/families who, for whatever reason, decide they can’t keep a child and want to give him/her a chance for life rather than complete abandonment.
Kelsey also spoke as a person whose mother gave her up for adoption, as opposed to having an abortion.
“Growing up adopted, I always wanted to find my biological parents and thank them for giving me life,” said Kelsey. “I met my biological mother when I was 37, which was the best and worst day of my life. I found my mom in Michigan, and while I was there I told her I would like to meet my biological father, too.
“My birth mom brought me a folder that was tattered and torn, and she pulled out a police report dated Aug. 25, 1972,” continued Kelsey. “She was 17, she was brutally attacked and raped, and left on the road to die. She pressed charges, and found out six weeks later she was pregnant. She ended up at a back alley abortion clinic about to have (an illegal) abortion, when she stood up and said, ‘I can’t do this.’”
She shared that her mom abandoned her outside the hospital in Montpelier, before being rescued and adopted. Because of a speaking engagement she attended at Cape Town, South Africa, she learned about baby boxes there, designed her own, and now there are 25 in place in the U.S., with 45 more ordered.
Kathy Williams followed and shared her story of being adopted, and her struggle throughout her life in wanting to find her birth parents. She spoke of finding her mom in 1996, and finally meeting her in 1997. She shared her mother did not share any information about her dad before her mom’s passing in 2018.
Said Williams: “After a lot of hard work and prayers, I found my dad on Nov. 22, (2019), and met him on Dec. 20, (2019). He is 94 years old, has dementia, and will never know I found him. But, I am glad for the time I’ve gotten to spend with him.
Added Williams: “I’m thankful that my adoptive parents always reminded me of my mother’s great love for me, which led her to put me up for adoption.”
Students in grades 5-8 from St. Augustine then sang the songs, “Go Light Your World,” by Kathy Troccoli, and “Go Make a Difference,” by Steve Angrisango. In addition, students held up letters that spelled the words, “Respect Life,” with each student holding a letter saying a few words about respecting life.
The students from St. Augustine were part of a larger group of students in attendance from parochial schools throughout the northwest Ohio area.
Chris Roper, a hospice chaplain in Toledo who volunteers at Hope and Faith Homes of Oregon, then shared that he too was a product of rape who was put up for adoption. His family later adopted two girls who became his sisters. He too searched for his birth mother, who unfortunately passed away five years before he found her. She lived just 20 minutes away from where he grew up.
Roper also spoke of a relationship he had in the military in which his girlfriend got pregnant, and against his wishes, had an abortion.
“I pleaded with her not to do it, I told her I would raise the baby, but she aborted it,” said Roper, who shared he still felt the loss.
He went on to explain about the services offered at Hope and Faith Homes of Oregon, which provides for a safe haven to women who are pregnant but have no support. Its pregnancy center provides baby items at no cost, and a variety of classes such as child/infant CPR, parenting, SIDD awareness and more.
Ohio House 82nd Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance shared that his mother was adopted, and how thankful he was his maternal grandmother made the choice to choose life. In addition, he shared his experience in passing the Heartbeat Bill in Ohio. The law would make it illegal for women to have an abortion at the first detectable heartbeat of a baby in the womb. It was signed into law, but is being held up in federal court following a challenge to its validity.
“This fight will more than likely make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and we’re confident when it gets there, it will become the catalyst to overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Riedel. “We are still early in the process, but those of us who are Christian warriors in Columbus see God orchestrating this.”
Ed Sitter, of Right to Life Action of Ohio, gave a brief update on legislation in Ohio and other states, to get Roe v. Wade overturned. He shared that in the past 10 years, more than 479 pro-life laws have been passed in 33 states, but in 2019, 41 states introduced 250 pro-life bills.
Jim Zipfel of Defiance, who has now performed at all 12 March for Life events, sang “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” “God Bless America,” and “If I Could Only Fly,” by Merle Haggard.
While the event was taking place, attendees were asked to write down the names of babies who had died, or never got the chance at life. Joni Snyder and Blank read the names aloud prior to Zipfel’s performance. Borgelt closed the event with a prayer.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass was celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic School. Throughout the day there was Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament, ending with benediction at 4:45 p.m.
On the cover: A group of pro-life supporters march down Second Street in Defiance Monday during the 12th annual March for Life event to end abortion.
C-N Photo by Chuck Martinez-Brandon
