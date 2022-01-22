A crowd of pro-life supporters gathered at the Defiance County Courthouse Friday afternoon for the 14th annual March for Life.
The event is held each year in conjunction with the March for Life in Washington, D.C., the largest pro-life event in the world that features thousands in prayer, walking for the unborn. This year marks the 49th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.
The local March for Life, sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life, coincides with the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade, U.S. Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in the United States in 1973.
Jamie Blank of Defiance served as host and master of ceremonies.
“Thank you for coming,” said Blank, who shared a few words, before introducing the Rev. David Cirata of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Defiance, who offered prayer at the start of the march.
Following the prayer, marchers were given a police escort from the courthouse to the Monument of the Unborn at St. John’s Catholic Church.
At the monument, Blank led the crowd in prayer, and Cirata offered more prayer, before everyone went into the sanctuary of the church, where a program featuring several speakers was held.
The first speaker was Colleen Hammons of Defiance, who shared a pair of pro-life stories, one about a friend who was told her twins would be born with birth defects, and another about a woman who was told she would die if she carried her baby to full-term.
Said Hammons: “My friend was carrying twins, and they wanted to put a needle in her stomach (after telling her about the birth defects) ... but my friend said no, she was going to carry the babies to full-term. The first girl was born with Autism, and the second died shortly after birth because of cancer.
“The second story is about a mother who was pregnant, and was told the baby would kill her if she carried it full-term,” continued Hammons. “She said if she died giving the baby life, it would be God’s will. She did carry her baby full-term, and it did take her life. But, her husband is caring for the child.”
Andrea Macsay, a 17-year-old who attends Fairview High School, spoke about attending a pro-life session in Toledo in October of 2021, where she experienced pro-choice supporters yelling at pro-life supporters, including directly at her, near an abortion clinic.
“The spiritual battle was evident, the people were hurling insults at us, including right at me,” said Macsay. “Today, we live in a godless society, and now more than ever, we need the ‘Good Shepherd’ (Jesus) to pull us to him. As a 17-year-old, I’m overwhelmed. I feel like sin and evil are everywhere.
“Prayer is needed for the generations lost to abortion, and we need to continue to stand up and pray, even though the battle is hard,” added Macsay. “God is all powerful, and Satan is a coward. When I was rebuked in Toledo, I felt God in that moment, I kept smiling and I felt peace.”
Students from St. Patrick Catholic School in Bryan, followed with a pro-life presentation.
The students shared a theme for each month of the nine-month gestation period of a baby, sharing a scripture passage on each theme. The themes included: growth, purpose, protection, faith, wisdom, hope, friendships, strength and trust.
Leah Maassel, community liaison for CPC Women’s Health Resource, discussed the impact of pregnancy centers and the power of a tiny heartbeat first heard on an ultrasound.
She explained that CPC is a Christian social service agency that shares the gospel, and provides a number of free services to pregnant women, women dealing with abortion trauma, and women in need of care items for babies. CPC is located in Bryan, Defiance, Napoleon and Wauseon.
“When clients come in faced with a difficult situation (thinking abortion), we give them an ultrasound to show them their baby, which many times changes their mind,” said Maassel, who shared a story about a client.
“One of our clients, a mother of two, came to us and shared she and her husband were considering terminating a pregnancy, because she was in the second half of career training,” continued Maassel. “During the ultrasound, she heard the heartbeat of her baby, and Psalm 139 was quoted to her.
“As her session was coming to a close, she said, ‘Today really made a difference, seeing the baby really changed things,” added Maassel.
To learn more about CPC Women’s Health Resource, go to cpcnwo.org.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, who is running for an Ohio Congressional seat, was in attendance to discuss current pro-life legislation at the Ohio Statehouse, and around the country.
Riedel shared Ohio’s “Heartbeat Bill,” passed in 2019 (bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected), hasn’t gone into law because of a federal lawsuit.
However, if the 15-week abortion bill passed in Mississippi, which went before the Supreme Court is upheld (the ruling will be revealed this summer), Riedel shared the fight to take the “Heartbeat Bill” to the Supreme Court will follow. He believes, that could bring an end to Roe V. Wade.
“The Supreme Court has made its decision, and if it rules in favor of the State of Mississippi, it will create a domino effect which could bring an end to Roe V. Wade ... I think there is every reason to be optimistic,” said Riedel. “If that occurs, we will press forward with the ‘Heartbeat Bill.’”
Ed Sitter, of Right to Life Action of Ohio, spoke about why supporters need to be active in the defense of the unborn, right here and right now.
“We were born for such a time as this,” began Sitter, who added, “I believe God, in His infinite wisdom, has placed us in this time to give us the opportunity to become history makers. Tomorrow (today) marks the 49th year in this country that children have been treated as property and not as a life.
“That’s 61 million lives destroyed,” continued Sitter. “We are called to pray on behalf of the justices of the Supreme Court to have the moral integrity to remain steadfast in their convictions. The final goal is the abolition of abortion, not just to overturn Roe V. Wade.”
While the event was taking place, attendees were asked to write down the names of babies who had died, or never given the chance at life.
Deb Snyder and her daughter, Joni, read the names out loud to the crowd.
Blank led the singing of “God Bless America,” before Cirata gave closing remarks and ended the event with prayer.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass was celebrated at 8 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Throughout the day there was Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the church, ending with benediction at 11 a.m.
