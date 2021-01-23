A crowd of pro-life supporters gathered at the Defiance County Courthouse Friday afternoon for the 13th annual March for Life.
The event is held each year in conjunction with the March for Life in Washington, D.C., (this year held virtually Jan. 29), the largest pro-life event in the world that features thousands in prayer, walking for the unborn.
The local March for Life, sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life, coincides with the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in the United States in 1973.
Jamie Blank of Defiance was host and master of ceremonies.
“Thank you for coming,” said Blank to a smaller-than-usual crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The devil doesn’t like it when we get together, every year it seems he has something to throw at us (snow flurries, windy conditions and temperatures in the high 20s greeted attendees). Yesterday it was in the 40s!”
Before the crowd proceeded by police escort from the courthouse to the Monument of the Unborn at St. John’s Catholic Church, Blank read an excerpt from a book by Mother Teresa, an excerpt about life, and how every life unborn or born, should be protected.
Upon arriving at the monument, Blank led the crowd in prayer before a group of nearly 60 attendees went to the church basement of St. John’s, where a program featuring several speakers and song was held. Carlie Spaulding of the Culture Project started the event with prayer.
The first speaker was Colleen Hammons of Defiance, who spoke about modern-day miracles. Hammons shared that she was a twin, and that her brother was born weighing three pounds, and that she was born weighing just two pounds. Unfortunately her brother lived only three hours.
Said Hammons: “My mother and my father never once thought about having an abortion.”
A supporter of the Mother Teresa Respect for Life group, Hammons shared meeting other people with disabilities in her life, and about those encounters. While attending camp as a youth, Hammons met a girl with Cerebral Palsy who told her, “I’m a misfit, I should never have been born.” Another encounter with a young man with Cerebral Palsy led to a conversation about how he looked down upon himself.
She told them both: “There must be some reason for your disability, or God wouldn’t have asked you to be.” In both cases, their outlook on life was changed.
Said Hammons: “These are my experiences with modern-day miracles changing attitudes.”
Mary Juarez, an author and founder of Never Let Go Ministries of Edgerton, followed by sharing her story of being adopted. Jaurez explained it wasn’t until she was 40 years old that she felt the need to find her birth mother. Unfortunately for Juarez, her mother didn’t acknowledge her existence until it was too late.
Juarez shared she wasn’t curious about her biological family until she was 40, when she watched a movie about adoption and family medical history. Within three months she found her biological mother in Florida and sent her a letter, thanking her for giving her life. The letter was sent back, “Return to Sender.”
“That about crushed me,” said Juarez. “I had someone call her to tell her that her Denise Louise, that’s what she named me, wanted contact with her. She told that person, ‘I have no idea who you are talking about, I never gave birth to a daughter.’”
Juarez eventually met everyone on her birth mother’s side of the family, including the person she believes is her birth father, and two brothers. Those brothers reached out to their mother to get her to acknowledge Juarez, but that didn’t happen until later in life. By the time Juarez found out, her birth mother was suffering from dementia. She could have met her, but chose not to under those circumstances. Her birth mother died last March.
“I will meet her someday (in heaven) and I will tell her how thankful I am she chose to give me life,” said Juarez.
Wayne Staszel, the father of an aborted baby, shared about the grief he felt after the abortion, about feeling suicidal later in life because of the decision he and his girlfriend made in their teens, before finding forgiveness from the Lord and eventually helping to start Williams County Right to Life.
“Our relationship didn’t last much longer after that (the abortion), and I can tell you I felt dirty,” said Staszel, who is originally from Pittsburgh. “I went through some dark times, where suicide seemed a valid option, as punishment for what I did.”
Staszel shared that eventually he accepted an invitation to attend church, where his life turned and he found forgiveness from the Lord.
Said Staszel: “If we’re going to ask young parents to choose life, we want to help them along the way. I can tell you that if I had Jesus in my heart back then, the abortion probably wouldn’t have taken place. I know that was a lack of Jesus, I know that now, and I know God is great.”
Megan Smith of the Culture Project spoke next. The Culture Project is a group of young people from the Diocese of Toledo who speak to middle school and high school students about chastity and the dignity of human life. Smith shared that by speaking to youth, they can reach kids before they think about having sexual relations outside of marriage, and reach youth who may think an abortion is the way to solve their problems.
Ed Sitter, of Right to Life Action of Ohio, gave a brief update on legislation in Ohio and other states, concerning abortion, but he also shared a message of faith, hope and love, saying that today’s pro-life movement is about service and life, and teaching about God’s forgiveness.
“More and more people are taking up pro-life causes and are the pro-life movement,” said Sitter. “We are all making a difference for life, right where we live.”
Ohio House 82nd Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance spoke about legislation passed in Ohio to curb abortion, including the Heartbeat Bill that was passed in 2020. The law makes it illegal for women to have an abortion at the first detectable heartbeat of a baby in the womb. It was signed into law last year, but it is still being held up in federal court following a challenge to its validity.
“This fight will more than likely make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and we’re confident when it gets there, it will become the catalyst to overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Riedel. “Those of us who are Christian warriors in Columbus know God is orchestrating this.”
While the event was taking place, attendees were asked to write down the names of babies who had died, or never got the chance at life. Sisters, Joni and Jaclyn Snyder, read the names out loud prior to the crowd singing, “He’s Got the Whole World in Hands” and “God Bless America.”
Rev. Dan Borgelt of St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, and St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, closed the event with a prayer.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass was celebrated at 9 a.m. at St John Catholic Church. Throughout the day there was Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament, ending with benediction at 4:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.