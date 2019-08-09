Prison ministry grant

Reach Up Inc. recently received a $1,000 grant from the Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 for its prison ministry. Discussing the grant are John Cattell (left), volunteer for Reach Up; and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

Reach Up Inc. recently received a $1,000 grant from the Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 for its prison ministry. Discussing the grant are John Cattell (left), volunteer for Reach Up; and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator.

Load comments