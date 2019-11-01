Principals' tour

Defiance High School principal Jay Jerger toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Defiance who attend the career center. Shown in the electrical lab are electrical student Chase Willett (left); Jerger; and veterinarian assistant student Lexi Resendez. Principals from other school districts were in attendance as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.