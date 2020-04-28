Voters throughout the Defiance six-county area helped decide a handful of party nomination contests and a number of ballot issues in various local primary elections, the results for which were tabulated Tuesday.
However, more votes are expected to be counted in coming days.
Some counties have uncounted provisional ballots — cast in cases where there is some question about a voter’s registration — while ballots sent via regular mail will be counted if postmarked no later than April 27 and received by the respective board of elections by May 8.
Such votes will be added during each county board of election’s upcoming meeting to certify Tuesday’s results and make them official.
Below, is a summation of the outcomes tabulated Tuesday in five area counties, other than Defiance County (see related story).
Fulton
WAUSEON — Incumbent Jon Rupp easily turned back a challenge from Dale Morgan in the Republican primary for one county commissioner seat.
Rupp received 2,242 votes Tuesday; Morgan, 659.
Rupp faces no opposition presently in the November general election for a four-year term beginning in January 2021.
Unopposed Republican candidates in Fulton County were Joe Short, county commissioner; Scott Haselman, prosecutor; Tracy Zuver, clerk of courts; Roy Miller, sheriff; Wendy Hardy, recorder; Char Lee, treasurer; Frank Onwell, engineer; Rick Yoder, coroner; and Michael Bumb, common pleas court judge.
All but Short, who is seeking the seat held by Bill Rufenacht, are incumbents. Rufenacht decided not to seek re-election.
Democrats fielded no candidates.
Ballot issues decided in Fulton County:
• Clinton Township: renewal of a 0.8-mill, five-year property tax levy for fire protection: 993 yes; 319 no.
• Clinton Township: renewal of a 0.3-mill, five-year property tax levy for fire protection: 989 yes; 316 no.
• Pettisville Local Schools: an additional continuing 3.5-mill property tax levy for permanent improvements, including phase II of a building project: 166 yes; 471 no.
• Pike Township: replacement of a 0.5-mill property tax levy for fire/EMS with a 1-mill, five-year levy: 123 yes; 80 no.
• Swanton Village: an additional 1.2-mill, five-year property tax levy for parks operation and maintenance: 247 yes; 163 no.
Henry
NAPOLEON — The highlight here was a contested Republican primary for one county commissioner seat.
Incumbent Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller defeated Teresa Bilow for the GOP nomination. He totaled 1,267 votes to Bilow’s 830.
Miller advances to the November election, while Democrats have no candidate for commissioner.
Approximately 300 votes remain to received and counted, according to the Henry County Board of Elections.
Republican incumbent Bob Hastedt ran unopposed for his party’s nomination for a second commissioner seat. Democrats do not have a candidate for that position.
Other unopposed Henry County incumbents were Republican Brandi Baden, recorder; Republican Kim Stouffer, clerk of courts; Republican Michael Bodenbender, sheriff; Republican Melinda Fritz, coroner; Democrat Gwen Howe-Gebers, prosecutor; and Democrat Tim Schumm, engineer.
None presently have “official” opposition in November, but former sheriff’s deputy Marc Ruskey has filed as an Independent candidate for Henry County sheriff. If his candidacy is certified by the Henry County Board of elections — it plans to meet on May 12 — Ruskey will face Bodenbender this fall.
Paulding
PAULDING — Republican Clint Vance was the choice Tuesday here for the GOP nomination in the contested county commissioner race, besting incumbent Tony Zartman.
Vance received 1,039 votes Tuesday; Zartman, 787.
Vance will face Democrat Thomas Sinn, who was unopposed for his party’s nomination, in the November general election.
Republican incumbent Roy Klopfenstein and Democrat Franklin Robey were unopposed for their party’s nomination in the second commissioner seat up for election this year. The two will square off in November.
Other unopposed incumbents for county office in Paulding County were Republican Joseph Burkard, prosecuting; Democrat Ann Pease, clerk of courts; Republican Jason Landers, sheriff; Democrat Carol Temple, recorder; Republican Lou Ann Wannemacher, treasurer; Republican Travis McGarvey, engineer; and Republican Joseph Kuhn, coroner.
Issues decided in Paulding County:
• Paulding Village: an additional 0.1%, five-year levy for maintenance of the town’s two cemeteries: 327 yes; 236 no.
• Paulding County: a five-year, 0.25-mill replacement levy with a 0.45-mill increase for OSU Extension Office services: 1,524 yes; 1,214 no.
Putnam
OTTAWA — Voters here decided one contested race, with Lori Rayle easily outpolling Troy Recker for the Republican nomination for county recorder.
Rayle had 4,597 votes Tuesday; Recker, 952.
As the county’s chief deputy recorder, Rayle said she has filled the office’s top spot in lieu of Cathy Recker, the current recorder, who has been ill. Troy Recker is Cathy’s husband.
Rayle advances to the November election to face Dawn Maag who was unopposed on the Democratic Party ballot.
Unopposed Republicans for other Putnam County offices were Brian Siefker, sheriff; Matthew Cunningham, probate/juvenile court judge; Kimberly Redman, clerk of courts; Tracey Warnecke, treasurer; Jennifer Maag, coroner; Michael Lenhart, engineer; Michael Lammers, county commissioner; and Vincent Schroeder, county commissioner. All but Cunningham are incumbents.
Democrats had no candidates in all but one of those races. Democrat incumbent Michael Borer was unopposed for his party’s nomination in the probate/juvenile court position, and will face Cunningham in November.
Democratic Party incumbent Gary Lammers was unopposed for prosecuting attorney.
Williams
BRYAN — Republicans in this county appear to have chosen Tom Kochert as their candidate for county sheriff, and effectively elected him to a four-year term beginning in January.
On Tuesday, Kochert totaled 1,661 votes, followed by Tim Livengood with 1,194 and Shaun Faulk with 945.
If the numbers hold, Kochert will go on to the November election, but Democrats have no candidate, so he may have won the seat. Like all county races, write-ins have until Aug. 24 to make the November ballot.
At least 480 votes are still to be counted, according to the Williams County Board of Elections.
Former Republican Sheriff Steve Towns, who was convicted of a misdemeanor record disclosure charge last year, stepped down on March 17. His seat has been filled temporarily by Gary Mohre, a former county sheriff’s deputy appointed by Williams County commissioners.
Two Republicans (Terry Rummel and Lew Hilkert) are on the ballot for the two county commissioner seats up for election this year, but were unopposed for their party’s nomination. So was Democrat Heather Freese.
She and Jennifer King, who has has filed as an Independent, will oppose Hilkert in November.
Unopposed Republican candidates for Williams County office (all incumbents) were Kim Herman, clerk of courts; Patti Rockey, recorder; Kellie Gray, treasurer; Todd Roth, engineer; Katie Zartman, prosecutor; Kevin Park, coroner; and Karen Gallagher, juvenile/probate judge.
Issues decided Tuesday in Williams County:
• Montpelier Village precinct A: a Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales option: 138 yes; 52 no.
• North Central Local Schools: an additional 0.5% earned income tax levy for a continuing period of time for current expenses: 282 yes; 416 no.
Area voters in both parties had nothing to decide Tuesday for the 47th, 81st and 82nd Ohio House districts.
The only candidate in the 81st District, which represents Henry, Putnam and Williams counties, as well as part of Fulton County, was Republican incumbent Jim Hoops of Napoleon.
The only candidate in the 82nd District, which represents Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County, was Republican incumbent Craig Riedel of Defiance.
And the only candidate in the 47th District, which represents most of Fulton County and half of Lucas County, was Republican incumbent Derek Merrin of Lucas County.
The above results are considered unofficial until each county’s board of elections meets to certify the results.
Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties plan to hold certification meetings on May 12, while Fulton County will convene on May 13.
Tuesday’s results were counted following weeks of absentee voting that has taken place following postponement of the March 17 primary due to concerns about the coronavirus.
