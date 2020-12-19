For Defiance resident Joann Priest, Christmas has always been a special time of the year. To mark the holiday season, Priest decorates the downstairs of her historic home with a collection of antiques and collectibles, including an assortment of Christmas trees.
“I guess I’ve always decorated like this,” said Priest, who owned and operated local flower and gift shop Garnet Blume in downtown Defiance from 1981-93. “I have always had a flair for decorating.
“I usually start decorating in early December and have it taken down by mid to late January,” added Priest.
Priest noted that her 219 Jackson Ave. home, where she has resided for 30 years, has a link to one of Defiance’s more prominent families. The home was built by Frank Diehl, who was the son of Christ Diehl, who owned the brewery which was located on the north shore of the Maumee River.
“I believe the house was built sometime around 1906-08 and I am only the second owner of the home,” said Priest.
