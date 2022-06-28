Between 350-400 people gathered Saturday at Defiance’s St. John Church of Christ on Webster Street to gather for the “Pride” event that had been months in the planning.
The day started with a resource fair followed by a peaceful walk around the perimeter of the Defiance College campus, starting at the church. The group then returned to the church for lunch and live music. Rev. Jim Brehler, pastor at St. John, said that the event had come about by a meeting with one person.
“About six months or so ago, Robb Shafer contacted me about considering a Pride event,” said Brehler. “He knew of our congregation’s stance as an open and affirming congregation and he asked if we could have a meeting. That one-hour meeting turned into three hours and then into a group of volunteers who planned and implemented this event. We together got the ball rolling although Robb did the bulk of the organizing.”
The meeting then led to more people getting involved, said Brehler.
“The amazing part is that this is not a formal organization,” he added. “It started as a group of people who began meeting every other week and there were probably half a dozen at every meeting, but others who would come and go. It was community energy that made this happen.”
Jessica Farr, one of those volunteers helped to coordinate people for music and food. As well Farr helped with some of the media and publicity.
“I helped out with the Facebook posts and getting information out with fliers,” she said. “... I also got the music lined up for today’s event. We have got a band scheduled to play about 10:30 and then we’ve got a young woman who writes original music who is coming to entertain with a ukele. She will be starting whenever the band drops off.”
Farr also commented about the donations of food and drinks that the group secured.
“Today there are lots of sloppy joes, baked goods, Meek’s donuts, coffee donated from Biggby’s, cupcakes, cookies, hot dogs and ServiceMaster donated lots of water.”
Not knowing exactly what to expect, Farr was pleased with the event.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” she added. “Being in a smaller rural area. We’d be happy if we had 50 people here. It’s only 9:30 and it has already exceeded our expectations.”
Several organizations came and offered resources for attendees to the event.
ProMedica had a table to show support to the community and brought resources that were available through their organization, and local supporters of Tim Ryan also had a resource table. Jessi Smith with Ohio KAN, an Ohio-based kinship and adoption navigator was also available.
“I am here to support the LGBTQ community and to offer some resources about kinship and adoption that’s available through our Ohio-based organization,” said Smith. “We are funded through Job and Family Services. What I like is about our organization is that kiddos don’t have to be a family member to be considered for the kinship program. ... The kinship program allows children who are not living with their biological parents to have a home with someone who can care for them — whether that family members or friends.”
Asked how the organization had benefited the LGBTQ community, Smith said, “We are very focused on the LGBTQ community and have found our programs very helpful to them. But we help everyone across Ohio.”
Smith said that Ohio KAN works with Spectrum Findlay. According to its website, spectrum seeks to “empower our diverse community to lead healthy, successful lives through focused resources, inclusive activities, and a vibrant supportive network serving Findlay and the surrounding communities.”
An important issue among the LGBTQ community, according to B.J. Horner, Maumee Valley Guidance Center, is mental health.
“We are here just to make sure that mental health is represented,” said Horner.
“We know that there are so many in the LGBTQ community and if they don’t know that there is a place that will affirm them and are allies, they may not get the help they need. Unfortunately there is a high rate of suicide in the LGBTQ community, so we want people to know that there are places in our community where they can go, they can be supported, that they have allies, and that there are resources available for them.”
The Suicide Prevention hotline number is 1-800-273-8255. On July 15 that number is going to get even shorter: 988, and services will be expanded.
Persons who someone to talk to can text “4 hope” to 741741. The Ohio Cares hotline is 1-800-720-9616, and there is a northwest Ohio crisis number as well: 1-800-428-4357.
