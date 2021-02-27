• Henry County
Preschool open house:
St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17D, Napoleon (Florida), will host its spring preschool open house Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. by appointment. Children ages 3-5 and their parents are invited to attend. For more information, or to make an appointment, contact director/teacher Brittany Morgan at 419-806-6067 or send an email to stpeterpreschool123@gmail.com.
