As the presenting sponsor of the 2020 Festival of Trees, Premier Bank recently donated $7,500 to the Defiance Area YMCA. Here, Rich Seward (left), Defiance Area YMCA CEO, accepts the donation from Jim Williams, executive vice president northern market president of Premier Bank.

 Photo courtesy of Premier Bank

Premier Bank is the 2020 presenting sponsor for the Defiance Area YMCA Festival of Trees. The Festival of Trees will be held Nov. 17-21 at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372.

This year’s theme is Ugly Christmas Sweater Soiree and includes the following events: tree-lighting ceremony, Keith Hubbard business luncheon, A Night in Bethlehem, senior luncheon (delivery only), business after hours, ladies night, gala and live auction, Cocoa with Santa, Neverland dessert party, and beer and wine tasting.

The Festival of Trees is a vital component to the Defiance Area YMCA’s fundraising efforts. Sponsorships, ticket sales and items purchased during the festival enable the Y to provide membership assistance and programs to those in need in the community.

For reservations and event details, contact the Defiance Area YMCA at 419-784-4747 or reservations@defianceymca.org.

