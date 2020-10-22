Premier Financial Corp. announced this week third quarter results including solid core profitability. On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $25.7 million, or 77 cents per diluted common share, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or 66 cents per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.
Net income for the nine months that ended Sept. 30, 2020, was $32.2 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share, compared to $36.9 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, for the nine months that ended Sept. 30, 2019.
The year-over-year comparisons are substantially impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) on Jan. 31, 2020. The current year’s results include the impact of $3.7 million and $17.3 million of acquisition-related charges for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, which had after-tax costs of $2.9 million and $14 million, respectively, or 8 cents and 39 cents per diluted common share, respectively.
The three and nine months that ended Sept. 30, 2019, included $540,000 of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $427,000 or 2 cents per diluted common share. Additionally, the current year’s nine-month provision expense of $49.3 million included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or 58 cents per diluted common share.
The first nine months of 2019 included a provision expense of $1.8 million, which had an after-tax cost of $1.4 million, or 9 cents per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Excluding the impact of the acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the three and nine months that ended Sept. 30, 2020, were $28.6 million and $66.8 million, respectively, or 77 cents and $1.88 per diluted common share, respectively.
“Efficiency and non-interest income growth are highlights of our continued strong financial performance for the third quarter,” said Donald Hileman, CEO of Premier. “We are incredibly pleased with our ability to enhance capital via excess earnings and a very successful, low-cost sub-debt issuance.”
As previously announced, on Jan. 31, 2020, the company completed the strategic merger of equals with UCFC under which UCFC merged into Premier in a stock-for-stock transaction. The year-over-year comparison of company results is substantially impacted by the UCFC merger, with 2020 third quarter and year-to-date results including three and eight months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for the comparable periods in 2019.
In June, the company launched its newly designed logo and brand identity for Premier Financial Corp. and Premier Bank. The new tagline “Powered by People” honors the longstanding commitment both organizations have to their customers, communities and employees. In July, Premier Bank successfully completed its core systems conversion. The integration of teams, systems and processes for the combined organization is progressing as expected.
“The entire Premier organization from client-facing to behind-the-scenes operational teams came together to put our clients first during this transition,” said Gary Small, president of Premier. “By living our core values, we were able to preserve the best of two organizations under the Premier brand. As the final, conversion-related tasks conclude, we pivot our energy to enhancements of the client experience and top-tier performance.”
As a part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration created the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide small businesses with loans as a direct incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. Premier Bank actively participated in PPP for clients and made 2,880 loans for a total of $443.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2020. Total gross fees for these loans totaled $14.8 million. The company recognized $2.7 million and $4.3 million as loan interest income during the three and nine months that ended Sept. 30, 2020, respectively.
