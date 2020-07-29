Premier Financial Corp. announced Tuesday second-quarter results including solid core profitability and a 15.8% increase in its year-over-year dividend. On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $29.1 million, or 78 cents per diluted common share, compared to income of $12.2 million, or 61 cents per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $6.6 million, or 19 cents per diluted common share, compared to $23.7 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The six months’ year-over-year comparison is substantially impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) with the current year’s provision expense of $48.2 million, which included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or 59 cents per diluted common share.
The first half of 2019 included a provision expense of $495,000, which had an after-tax cost of $391,000, or 2 cents per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Additionally, the current year’s six-month results include the impact of $13.6 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $11.1 million, or 32 cents per diluted common share. Excluding the impact of the acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the first half of 2020 were $38.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share.
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per common share payable Aug. 21 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 14. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 5.42% based on the Premier common stock closing price on July 27. Premier has approximately 37,296,613 common shares outstanding.
“Strong non-interest income performance and operating efficiency led to record quarterly results for the second quarter,” said Donald Hileman, CEO of Premier. “We are very pleased by our ability to generate solid profitability for our shareholders while supporting the communities we serve. We happily participated in the PPP program, while also conducting loan deferrals for both commercial and retail customers to help them during this difficult and uncertain time.”
