Premier-Zonta donation
Photo courtesy of Premier Bank

Premier Bank recently donated $1,000 to the Zonta Club of Defiance for a bronze sponsorship of the Zonta Women’s Health Luncheon to be held at noon Oct. 7 at the Defiance Eagles. Funds are being raised to support women’s health, including bringing a mammography bus to Defiance on Nov. 5. Tickets for the luncheon may be purchased by calling 419-783-8878. Pictured are Casey Walker (left), co-chairperson of the Zonta Luncheon committee, and Mary Alice Nagel, Vice President-Private Banker at Premier Bank and a Zonta Luncheon committee member.

