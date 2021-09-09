Premier Bank recently donated $1,000 to the Zonta Club of Defiance for a bronze sponsorship of the Zonta Women’s Health Luncheon to be held at noon Oct. 7 at the Defiance Eagles. Funds are being raised to support women’s health, including bringing a mammography bus to Defiance on Nov. 5. Tickets for the luncheon may be purchased by calling 419-783-8878. Pictured are Casey Walker (left), co-chairperson of the Zonta Luncheon committee, and Mary Alice Nagel, Vice President-Private Banker at Premier Bank and a Zonta Luncheon committee member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.