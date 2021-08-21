Premier, YMCA donation

Defiance Area YMCA CEO Rich Seward (left) receives a check for $7,500 from Jim Williams, Premier Bank Northern Market President to be used for the 2021 Festival of Trees.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance YMCA

With a donation of $7,500, Premier Bank will serve as the 2021 presenting sponsor for the Defiance Area YMCA Festival of Trees. The Festival of Trees will be held Nov. 16-20 at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372.

This year’s theme is The Greatest Showman and includes the following events: Tree Lighting Ceremony, Keith Hubbard Business Luncheon, A Night in Bethlehem, Senior Luncheon, Business After Hours, Ladies Night, Gala & Live Auction, Cocoa with Santa, and Beer and Wine Tasting.

The Festival of Trees is a vital component to the Defiance Area YMCA’s fundraising efforts. Sponsorships, ticket sales and items purchased during the festival enables the Y to provide membership assistance and programs to those in need in the community.

For reservations and event details, contact the Defiance Area YMCA at 419-784-4747 or reservations@defianceymca.org.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments