Premier Bank recently donated $2,500 to Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis (K.A.V.I.C.) to provide assistance to Defiance area veterans. Pictured are Bryan Keller (left), CEO of Keller Logistics, and Jim Williams, Premier Bank Executive Vice President Market Area President.

 Photo courtesy of Lindsey Roehrig

