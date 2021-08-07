Premier Bank recently donated $10,000 to United Way of Defiance County as a presenting sponsor of the seventh annual United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival. The event, being held today at the Defiance County Airport, features 15 hot air balloons, food vendors, marketplace vendors, live entertainment, a kids area and more. Pictured above with the ceremonial check are, from left: Jessica Myers, Community Engagement Center UW of Defiance County; Mark Ferris, Vice President, Commercial Lending, Premier Bank; Deb Hench, Board President, UW of Defiance County; and Abby Wolfrum, Executive Director UW of Defiance County.
