The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of a fatal incident that likely occurred Nov. 9.

Max Cleaves, 67, 21761 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, rural Defiance, was found dead on his property a distance from an all-terrain vehicle.

According to preliminary reports from the Defiance County coroner’s office, Cleaves died from multiple blunt force trauma to the body and a possible heart issue. The office continues to wait on toxicology reports, which may take several more weeks.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 11:20 a.m. Nov. 10, deputies and the Defiance Fire Department were called to the Cleaves address. An ATV operated by Cleaves had traveled up a large hill. The vehicle appeared to have traveled off course and rolled over on its passenger side.

The sheriff’s report stated that Cleaves had exited the vehicle and was found deceased in the yard approximately 168 feet from the crash scene.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Sheriff Doug Engel.

