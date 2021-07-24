ARCHBOLD — A tri-state agricultural information event will be held next month at Northwest State Community College near here.
The Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference is scheduled for Aug. 11, and is being coordinated by the Henry County OSU Extension Office and Northwest State’s agricultural department.
A $20 registration fee is due by Aug. 2 while a $30 fee will be charged the day of the event. Admission is free for Future Farmers of America members.
The conference is not the first of its kind as similar conferences have been held in northwest Ohio to discuss precision agricultural equipment that utilize computer technology to enhance field applications and performance.
For example, a precision ag field day was held in 2017 in Hardin County and a precision planter event was convened in 2018 in Wauseon.
According to Alan Leininger, the Henry County OSU Extension Office’s agriculture and natural resources educator, the Aug. 11 event will focus on precision tilling.
The list of speakers includes Harold Waters of OSU Extension, field specialist agronomic systems; and Dr. Scott Shearer, professor and chair of OSU’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
Following a lunch break, the event will switch to field demonstrations on land that is part of Northwest State’s agricultural department.
This will include equipment provide by a number of vendors, including Ken Feld Group, Napoleon; Paul Martin and Sons, Napoleon; Pond Hill Sales and Service, Bancroft, Mich. (near Lansing); and Unverferth Manufacturing, Kalida.
Other local businesses in the banking/credit and agricultural field also are expected to be on hand, according to Leininger.
He said participation of the event likely will be capped at 100 attendees due to COVID-related restrictions at Northwest State, but figured 50 persons or so may attend.
As for the future, Leininger said, “the long-term vision of this is we would hold this as an annual event and keep it as a field-day type of event.”
Registration fees will help offset event expenses, such as the meal, while any remaining money would be used for year-round OSU Extension Office programs, Leininger explained.
