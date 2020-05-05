• Defiance County
Prayer tree:
First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance, will have a prayer tree available for anyone to tie a prayer to beginning Thursday for the Defiance Community Day of Prayer. Anyone who ties a prayer to the tree is invited to stay and read the prayers left by others. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
