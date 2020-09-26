Praying for police

A group of more than 30 people gathered to pray the rosary, for protection for the men and women who serve on the Defiance Police Department, Friday at noon in front of the police station on Perry Street in Defiance.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

