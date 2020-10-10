On Wednesday, students in grades 1-5 at Antwerp Elementary School enjoyed a Prairie Garden Day on the native prairie garden on Antwerp Local School’s campus. Students learned about animals, plants, native species, water and erosion through various lessons and activities. The event was organized and run by Linda Mabis, retired Antwerp Elementary science teacher; Anna Gurney, education specialist from Paulding County Soil & Water Conservation; Dru Mark-Wilson, education/ outreach coordinator at Defiance County Soil & Water Conservation; and Darlene Hanneman and Donna Wirz, Mabis’ sisters. Here, third-graders engage in an activity that teaches them about erosion.
