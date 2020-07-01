With Independence Day on Saturday, the Napoleon fire and police departments are urging residents to practice safety when considering the use of fireworks in their celebrations.
Ohio law prohibits fireworks except for novelty and trick fireworks, such as party poppers and glow worms. Prohibited are bottle rockets, M-80s and sky lanterns.
Sky lanterns have become increasing popular as a way to celebrate. But they pose a serious fire safety hazard and their use is prohibited by the city of Napoleon, National Fire Protection Association and the state of Ohio.
A flaming lantern can drop onto a rooftop, field, tree or power lines before the flame is fully extinguished. A destructive fire can result from the flaming lantern. Civil or criminal penalties can be incurred.
Even though fireworks are sold in Ohio, residents are not permitted to use them.
