• Region

Annual meeting:

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative's (PPEC) annual members meeting is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Members may tune in on Facebook or YouTube at 10 a.m. Saturday to watch co-op updates and hear about upcoming projects and election results.

Those who miss the livestream may find the recording posted on the website at www.PPEC.coop.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments