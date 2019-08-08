PAULDING — The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative announced recently that $12,126 in second-quarter grants were distributed to 11 area groups through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program.
Participating members round up their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, and the extra pennies are used to help fund community charities and groups.
Since Operation Round Up’s inception in 2010, it has provided more than $429,382 to 147 organizations in Ohio and Indiana.
Recent recipients were: Main Street Van Wert ($1,000), Lima Symphony Orchestra ($1,000), Putnam County YMCA ($1,500), First United Methodist Church, Van Wert, ($1,000), Friends of Paulding County Parks, ($1,200), Hands of Hope Pregnancy Services, Paulding, ($1,000), House of Love Ministries, Paulding, ($1,450), the Paulding Soccer Club ($1,000), Enouf Cats of Paulding County, ($1,000), Van Wert Middle School ($500) and Antwerp Local Schools ($1,476).
A board of trustees, composed of co-op members and separate from the PPEC board, oversees the application process. Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting the Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative at 800-686-2357 or by visiting ppec.coop/operation-round-up.
The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.