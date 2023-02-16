PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently donated $13,074 to 12 local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s “Operation Round Up” program.
PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently donated $13,074 to 12 local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s “Operation Round Up” program.
About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making an impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.
Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.
The most recent donation recipients include:
• Children’s Lantern: $1,000 to purchase appliances to furnish apartments in Paulding for aged-out foster youth.
• Continental Baseball and Softball Club: $700 to purchase two drag mats.
• Crime Stoppers of New Haven, Ind.: $1,000 for the purchase of signs.
• Delphos Jefferson Middle School: $1,200 to the “Positive Behavior” program as an award to see a movie.
• Junior Achievement of Decatur and Monroe, Ind.: $1,000 to purchase education kits for elementary classrooms.
• LifeWise of Ottawa-Glandorf Schools: $1,000 toward the purchase of a transportation bus.
• Monroeville, Ind., Chamber of Commerce: $500 to support the Music in the Park summer series.
• Paulding High School “Blessings in a Bag”: $2,000 to purchase meals for needy students.
• Paulding Junior and High School: $850 to purchase GO bags for active shooter/emergency supplies.
• Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District, and Black Swamp Nature Center: $1,324 toward construction of a new pavilion.
• Putnam County 4-H Council: $500 to support the Farm Safety Day event.
• St. Rose of Lima Catholic School: $2,000 to construct stairs and handrails for new bleachers in the school gymnasium.
Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.
Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s marketing and communications manager, Samantha Kuhn, at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round. Those who wish to participate by rounding up their monthly bill can call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357. The average member’s donation is about $6 per year.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.
