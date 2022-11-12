DANVILLE, Ind. — A team of linemen from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) competed at the Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo, held Aug. 25-26 in Danville, Ind.
The two-day event showcased the skills and safety training of electric cooperative lineworkers. The linemen competed in events that test skills such as pole climbing, hurt-man rescue and safely changing electric line hardware.
A total of 15 teams and 54 individuals competed in this year’s event. PPEC’s linemen participated in several team events and did well overall, placing in the top 10 of the competing co-ops. Overall, they scored 296 out of 300.
The following linemen represented PPEC at the rodeo: Rob Weisenburger, lineman and systems engineer; Terry Minic, lineman; and Mike Taylor, apprentice lineman
They placed fourth in the 3-phase dead-end changeout, fifth in the de-energized OCR changeout and performed well in the hurt-man rescue exercise.
“We’re proud of the PPEC linemen who competed in this year’s rodeo,” said Operations Manager Tim Bowley. “Paulding Putnam linemen have a lot of pride in the work they do, and they demonstrated their skills and dedication to their craft, representing us well at the statewide level.”
The Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo recognizes and rewards excellence in safety, skill and knowledge in the lineworker field.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.
