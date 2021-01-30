PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) is accepting applications for more than $5,400 in scholarships, available to graduating high school seniors planning to attend college, trade, or vocational school. One winner will move on to the state judging level and compete for additional funds totaling $38,200 from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.
To be eligible, the student must be the child of a PPEC member. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 12.
For applications, see your local high school guidance counselor, call PPEC at 800-686-2357 to have one mailed to you, or print one under the programs tab of PPEC’s website at www.PPEC.coop.
