PAULDING — Power2Change is the name for a nonprofit group of Paulding area volunteers trained as Living Free small group facilitators. Living Free, founded in 1988, is an organization that has created time proven Bible-based curricula and methodology, for helping individuals overcome “life controlling issues.” The organization is now represented in more than 104 countries and nearly 1 million people around the world have participated in Living Free small groups.
Each small group is held accountable to strict confidentiality to establish high trust and transparency. Group participants have found the sessions to be “spiritually stirring.” An additional benefit has been a bonding of Christians together across denominational boundaries.
In a short time, it has become clear that the Living Free curricula are helpful to at least four different groups of people: those publicly known to be dealing with life-controlling issues; those who have recovered from these types of issues and now have a passion for helping others do so; many people who are hiding from exposure and help for these issues, due to shame and fear; and those associated with others dealing with these problems and are interested in preventing themselves or others from experiencing these problems.
In early 2018, a coalition of local leaders was created to help deal with the present opiate addiction and death crisis in Ohio. This creation followed two driving events: stirring presentations by Darryl Strawberry (a recovered drug addict and Major League All-Star baseball player), followed shortly thereafter with a local forum held in May. Soon after this forum, local members of the community met with Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman to learn more about opportunities to complement the local drug court program. This led to a search for a relevant and effective public program to assist those affected by addiction (addicts, their friends, family, coworkers, and anyone else in which they associate).
In November that same year, Dr. Daniel Schreck, founder of the Connection Points Living Free ministry in Fort Wayne, presented at the monthly Paulding coalition meeting. It was at this presentation where individuals expressed interest to attend an upcoming Living Free facilitator training session in Fort Wayne.
In February 2019, 15 local individuals went through participation, in a series of sessions of an insight group, and subsequently formed the local core team of a Living Free community. In May, the local group registered with the state of Ohio as a nonprofit corporation under the name Power2Change.
Since that time, Power2Change has offered various Living Free small group curricula to individuals within the Paulding County area. Already, significant positive life changes have been observed in numerous individuals.
Now Power2Change is arranging for small-group sessions in various locations throughout Paulding County. Participants from surrounding counties are also welcome.
For more information about the Power2Change program, or help with their work, go to the website www.P2cpaulding.org or the Facebook page Power2Change. You can also reach out to registrar and vice president Colette Brown at alwascmb@gmail.com or 419-789-8404; or president Dwight Stoller at dstoller@dlfamily.org or 419-203-1881.
