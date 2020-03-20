Residents on the south side of Defiance were without electricity Thursday evening.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, a transformer blew in the vicinity of South Jefferson Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. Toledo Edison was contacted shortly after, with crews expected out to the site within an hour.
Areas affected by the outage were Watson, Harding and Power Dam roads.
