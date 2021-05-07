Toledo Edison customers in Defiance and Henry counties in northwest Ohio experienced a power outage Friday morning.
However, as of 9:45 a.m., power had been restored to the majority of Toledo Edison customers affected by the outage.
In Defiance County, 2,601 customers experienced a power outage, including in the City of Defiance, where power was out at the east and north ends of the city.
The outage caused school delays for Ayersville Local Schools, Northeastern Local Schools (Tinora) and the Independence Education Center.
In Henry County, 1,275 customers lost power, which led to school delays for Holgate Local Schools and Patrick Henry Local Schools.
In addition, less than 10 customers were without power in Putnam and Williams counties.
