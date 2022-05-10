Bids will be opened this week on a unique project in Defiance County, part of several improvements on Power Dam Road, south of Defiance.
A new culvert was installed recently in preparation for a widening/paving project between the Paulding County line and Campbell Road near the Power Dam. The road will go from 19 feet to 22 feet and repaved.
While widening projects like that have become common in recent years in Defiance County — and should be underway shortly on Power Dam — the more unique project being bid out separately is the use of shredded tires to build up the road’s base and reduce the likelihood of flooding.
Defiance County commissioners originally had planned to open bids for that work on Monday, but this was delayed until Thursday morning as the engineer’s estimate was raised from $300,000 to $440,000.
That part of the project will address two low-lying areas on Power Dam between the Paulding County line and Bowman Road along the Auglaize River. In each, the road will be raised five feet for 1,000 feet, according to Schlatter.
Shredded tires processed at Henry County’s closed landfill — the facility near Malinta serves only as a collection point and transfer station — will be used to build up the road base. In all, some 3,000 tons of tires are expected to be used, primarily on one of the low areas, Schlatter explained. (This amounts to about 3,300 car tires, he said.)
Some of the tires already are being stored in Defiance County for use, but others will have to be trucked over from Henry County as the project unfolds, Schlatter indicated.
The project will serve as a pilot of sorts for Defiance County as Schlatter may use the technique in other locations. Unfortunately, for the county, receiving Ohio EPA (OEPA) approval is time-consuming.
“I have other places in mind, assuming it works like I think it will work,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea. The lesson we learned on this project is because it’s new the paperwork on their (OEPA) end is not fast. I think it will get faster, and the tenth job wouldn’t take as long as the first job.”
Although tires will provide fill for the project, some 6,000 tons of dirt will be needed at each work site, according to Schlatter. Where will this come from?
The aforementioned widening work on Power Dam figures to be one source, but soil will have to be drawn from elsewhere as well. This will be up to the contractor to secure, he said.
The widening project is expected to take place within the next three weeks, Schlatter informed The Crescent-News.
Asphalt resurfacing will top off the entire project, which will stretch for just under three miles on Power Dam Road.
Concrete encased beams from Defiance’s Hopkins Street bridge will be used on the project to provide bank stabilization. The bridge closed last month, and its superstructure and deck are being removed and replaced.
