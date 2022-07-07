Concrete beams have been installed on the south end of Defiance County's Power Dam Road near the Paulding County line. The road along the Auglaize River will be raised five feet to the level of the beams to eliminate potential flooding concerns. The beams were taken from the superstructure of Defiance's Hopkins Street bridge which is being rebuilt.
A project that has closed Defiance County’s Power Dam Road to through traffic is progressing.
Just north of the Paulding County line, general contractor R.G. Zachrich of Defiance has been building embankments in two low areas vulnerable to Auglaize River flooding. This is in preparation for raising the road bed in two sections by five feet.
Concrete blocks have been installed along the road at both locations for embankment support. Former concrete beams removed from Defiance’s Hopkins street bridge — much of which is being rebuilt — line the southern sector while those and concrete blocks from other sources are being used on the northern portion, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
Tire sheds — acquired at no charge from the Henry County Landfill — have been used as fill on the embankments.
The soil that will be installed to the top of the blocks will be brought in soon by the contractor, he noted.
Thereafter, the soil will be topped off with reconstituted road material from the old road surface. The road also is being widened from the county line to Campbell Road.
The project, which could be completed later this month, will be finished off with new guardrails in both locations.
The approximate cost for all the work on Power Dam is $950,000 with grants from the Ohio Public Works Commission and Ohio EPA accounting for half and the county contributing the remainder, according to Schlatter.
According to Schlatter, a stone arch — perhaps older than the nearby Power Dam — connects water beneath the road in the section nearest the Paulding County line as this is an Auglaize River backwater.
The top of this arch can be found about seven feet beneath the water’s surface, he said, while the water is about 14 feet deep in one spot. So when the road is raised, the top of the arch is expected to be located about 12 feet below the road grade.
Schlatter said water passage in the arch “appears to be clear on both sides,” but the arch is not visible.
