power dam road photo

The new guardrail and pavement shown here is atop a raised low spot on Defiance County’s Power Dam, just north of the Paulding County line. The road recently reopened to traffic following a months-long project.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Defiance County’s Power Dam Road is back open for traffic and is considerably different than what it was when a construction project got underway there earlier this year.


