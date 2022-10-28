Defiance County’s Power Dam Road is back open for traffic and is considerably different than what it was when a construction project got underway there earlier this year.
Not only has a new layer of asphalt been placed between the Power Dam on the Auglaize River and the Defiance-Paulding County line, but the road has been widened from 19 to 22 feet. More impressively, the road has been raised in two spots, but with the new asphalt and guardrails installed, looks just like a new road to passing motorists without giving strong indications of the work that went into it.
However, for those familiar with the road, the change should be readily apparent. That’s because it was raised five feet in two flood-prone areas crossing over two Auglaize River backwaters.
Some weeks ago, this effort was quite noticeable when concrete blocks — some of them from the rebuilt Hopkins Street bridge in Defiance — lined the road in those areas. That was before the low spots were filled with material — including old tire shreds — to build the road up.
But after the new pavement was put down and the guardrails went up, the road took on a more consistent look as it winds around the east bank of the Auglaize River in southern Defiance County. The only remaining work is to paint pavement markings on the road in the coming days.
The project was designed by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s office which secured some grant funds through the Ohio Public Works Commission for the project. The purpose was to take the road’s low spots out of the flood zone.
“We’re glad to have those two low areas raised,” said Schlatter. “We’ll try to to do that in other areas in the county as we have opportunities.”
One of them is further down the way on Power Dam, between Campbell and Harding roads. Schlatter would like to widen and raise that area, where flooding can occur, in the future as well.
“We have to do more in the planning stage, but we don’t have funding,” Schlatter explained.
Not far from the Power Dam project is some final road work this construction season in Defiance County. Bowman Road was widened between Campbell and Williams roads, with paving underway Thursday.
