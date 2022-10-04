BRYAN — September saw Bryan Theater, located at 140 S. Lynn St. here, again hosting its Harry Potter-fest, in which all eight movies were available for screening.
When asked where the idea to have a Harry Potter Fest during the month of September came from, Vanessa Garcia, the general manager at the Bryan Theater, explained.
“The owners decided to bring (the Harry Potter movies) back because studios are not releasing anything new right now, anything big,” said Garcia. “So, they thought it would be fun to bring them back and try and draw in some new customers.”
The event also featured a partnership with Kora Brew House and Wine Bar at 120 S. Lynn St.
“I partnered with Kora back when Crimes of Grindelwald came out ...,” said Garcia. “And I asked them to do a boozy Butterbeer with us. So I thought it would be fun if (Kora) offered that again (this year) ... .”
Visitors were welcome to bring their drink into the theater and watch the films while having a more fun experience, Garcia continued.
The boozy Kora Butterbeer, which was selling well especially during the first two movies according to Sharon Petree and other members of the Kora staff, is made with salted caramel vodka, butterscotch schnapps, cream soda with sweet foam on top and served cold.
Garcia noted that the theater was selling its own non-alcoholic Butterbeer as well.
“It’s good, it’s really good,” she praised. “It’s a cream soda with a butter extract and then it has a marshmallow cream on top with a butterscotch drizzle.”
When asked if the event was targeted more towards millennials and young adults, Garcia said, “I think so, I thought it would be fun to bring my kids. Something I grew up with — they can now grow up with. ... It’s just a good overall family experience.”
The event ran all September with two movies shown a week, according to Garcia.
When asked about turnout compared to years past, she said, “I think this (year) is better, the first time we did this we just showed one Harry Potter movie every Thursday, so now there is more to choose from. (With films being down throughout the week and more then once) it works out better.”
“People have been loving it,” said Garcia, “Fridays are a little more difficult because of football — it’s hard to compete with football — but people seem to really be enjoying it.”
Two of those people were 27-year-old Noelle Chester of West Unity and 28-year-old Kylee Brown of Bryan.
The duo had attended every screening throughout the month of September, sometimes even back-to-back.
“I was so excited when I first heard that they were going to do this,” Brown expressed. “I texted her (Chester) that we had to do it.”
When asked if they had always been fans of the series growing up, they revealed that they didn’t get into Harry Potter until they were in college.
However, it is precisely because of this fact that drove them to come see them now in theaters. Having older movie re-runs like this allowed them to go back in time and experience the cult classics on the big screen, they explained.
Chester explained that she originally got into the series because she was scoping out possible reading curriculum for her classes as a future teacher. She decided to read the series, and found herself thoroughly engrossed.
She described her enjoyment as the complexity of the world built on as the books and movies continued, as well as the prevalent themes of family and friendship.
As for Brown, she enjoyed the coming-of-age aspects of the films and witnessing the characters transform in front of her eyes as they progressed through school and overcame adversities. She admired the attention to detail with every side character too, and how integral to the story they slowly became.
The duo was asked what kind of age groups would attend the showings alongside them. They noted that many were people their age, and they would come with their children.
This sparked some introspection between the two about how mainstream and more accepted series like Harry Potter now is in today’s social climate.
They admitted that part of the reason they joined the Potterhead fandom “late” is due to the stigma that was associated with it growing up.
In their experience, liking books and movies like Harry Potter was “nerdy” when they were in school. However, they have noticed a change in pop culture since.
In their opinion, there is a more widespread acceptance toward the “nerd” spectrum of entertainment and they inferred its probably due to the fact that the people who loved it so much as kids are now grown up and showing it to their own.
While their love of this series drove them to attend the Bryan theater event, there was also another reason Chester and Brown kept coming every September weekend — escapism.
The experience of going to a theater, sitting down and watching a movie was a novelty the women appreciated now more than ever.
As adults, they have responsibilities — work, maintaining their household, paying bills, etc., the tasks are never-ending.
For Chester and Brown, streaming services, while convenient, is not necessarily a de-stresser for them.
“I like coming to the theater. I absolutely love it because — not that I’m on my phone a lot — but I’m not on my phone when I’m here. I love just coming to get some popcorn and coming with friends and watching. At home, you feel like, ‘Oh I can pause this and go do this and this,’” Brown explained.
“The only thing that is expected of you (when you go to a theater) is to watch a movie. While I’m at home, personally, I never watch the movie. I’ll put one on, but like Kylee is saying, I either don’t finish it or I’m actually doing 12 other things. So I’m not actually watching it, it just happens to be on the TV,” Chester elaborated. “My responsibilities are at home. I have no responsibilities here,” Chester added with a laugh.
