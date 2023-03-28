Defiance County officials reviewed and discussed architectural drawings Monday for an elevator addition onto the county courthouse in downtown Defiance.
Defiance architect Jerry Overmier presented tentative plans during county commissioners’ meeting Monday when a four-member courthouse committee (Sheriff Sgt. Dan Crites, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith, Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk and Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh) convened.
Overmier proposed an addition to the east end of the courthouse that would access the basement and all three of the building’s floors. The addition would match the architecture of the building — the subject of renovation several years ago when the building’s exterior was restored to uniformity — as best as possible, according to Overmier, but would reduce plans for the courtyard that separates the courthouse from the county annex just to the east.
Commissioners had been working on a possible reconfiguration of the courtyard space with the firm Beckett & Raeder, Inc., Ann Arbor, Mich., but the elevator’s construction would change the footprint. Therefore, Overmier told commissioners Monday he would contact Beckett & Raeder about these potential plans.
The new elevator would replace the courthouse’s present elevator that accesses only floors one, two and three in the middle of the building and has been plagued with functional problems for years. Too, the old elevator is not ADA-accessible whereas the new elevator would take care of that inadequacy.
Overmier did not offer a cost estimate for the work during Monday’s meeting, saying this would take another month or two to bring about. And before that happens, some possible changes to the outline — discussed Monday — could be on their way.
One of these concerns where courthouse security staff and related measures might be placed.
As things stand, the courthouse’s east door — the only entry point for the public — is where sheriff’s deputies man a magnetometer which checks all who enter for weapons. Deputies also watch a holding cell in the middle of the hallway for court defendants and staff an office on the west end of the first floor.
The county clerk of courts office/title department is on the south side of the hallway, but Galbraith told Crites she would be wiling to swap space with Crites. This would shift deputies’ office to the east end of the building next to the reconfigured east entrance with the new elevator.
However, this might require a few renovations to the first floor such as a new bathroom for clerk of courts staff and a dividing wall or two.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said “the sooner we get you guys’ things figured out the sooner we can start getting real get serious about what it’s going to cost.”
The plans reviewed Monday also call for adding an ADA-accessible restroom on the second floor, where the juvenile/probate court is located. At present, that floor does not have a public restroom, unlike floors one and three. (The public does not have access to the basement, and this arrangement will remain.)
According to Overmier, the elevator addition would require removing four windows on the courthouse’s east side. Window representations would be installed for the elevator addition that would help match the building’s exterior.
The plans call for keeping the addition the same width for floors one and two, but this would narrow for floor three so it does not interfere with the mansard roofline, Overmier indicated. A construction project would require closing the courthouse’s east entrance and reopening temporarily the closed west entrance, which is not ADA-accessible. A temporary ADA accessibility feature would be added, but the west entrance would then revert to closure following the project.
The present elevator would remain in operation while the project is ongoing.
