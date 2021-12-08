A new opportunity for tax incentives in Defiance's downtown was presented to city council Tuesday night.
Nate Green and Jamie Beier Grant of the Montrose Group — a Columbus consulting firm — explained ongoing efforts to establish downtown redevelopment districts (DRDs) as tax incentives for business development. The presentation preceded council's passage of the 2022 city budget as well as a brief update on a downtown building project in Clinton Street's 100 block (see related stories).
Beier Grant is Montrose's manager of economic and workforce development while Green is the company's director of development. They noted that the downtown program — made possible by the Ohio General Assembly with legislation in 2016 — is aimed at historical preservation.
Specifically, 10-acre areas (DRDs) are set aside in which tax incentives are offered to those investing in particular projects, much like a tax increment financing district where redirected property taxes are used to pay for public infrastructure improvements.
"They're really rooted in historic preservation ... and they're all about boosting investment, trying to make things happen in these historic areas of these downtown redevelopment districts," said Green.
Those investing funds within the districts would be eligible to have up to a 70% of new property taxes — existing taxes would not be included — redirected back into the districts for 10-30 years, according to Green. This would require a negotiation process with participating businesses, he explained.
This revenue could be used for several different purposes:
• investment in a TIF in the to pay for infrastructure.
• providing loans or grants to historic building owners
• providing loans to non-historic buildings within DRDs for repairs and improvements.
• giving 20% of revenues to a nonprofit organization that has an economic development function for DRDs.
Montrose Group has identified 11, 10-acre areas that could be used for DRDs, according to Beier Grant. Most are in the downtown, including one featuring the 1918 school building on Arabella Street, while another includes the Eastside Fire Station at Hopkins and Douglas streets.
Green and Beier Grant projected what the 11 DRDs might be able to generate in revenue over the long term on investment of $10 million. This would provide about $65,665 annually, according to Montrose's calculations, or $656,647 over 10 years, $1,313,293 over 20 years and $1,969,940 over 30 years.
Beier Grant said the program "adds another tool" to "help small businesses, to help with redevelopment, reinvestment ... in the downtown because the downtowns are the heart and the vibrancy of most communities."
So what are the next steps for the city?
Beier Grant said Montrose would need to work with local officials on a business plan, meet with school officials on the tax abatement program, draw up legislation for council to approve the DRDs and file a form with the state for taxation purposes.
She told council that the effort to establish downtown development districts in Defiance is about 40% complete. Setting them up would require council's approval.
According to Defiance Finance Director John Lehner, Montrose's fee so far has been $20,000 with the city providing $10,000 and the JobsOhio organization adding the remaining $10,000.
