The saga of Au Glaize Village's future was revisited by Defiance County commissioners Thursday morning, with some internal dissension evident between volunteers who help maintain the property and the local historical society that carries on functions there.
But an agreement between those who operate the historical park on Krouse Road southwest of Defiance and county commissioners who own the property could be in the offing.
Commissioners discussed the matter with AuGlaize Village volunteers as well as Trish Speiser, president of the Defiance County Historical Society. (Most, if not all, volunteers are members of the historical society.)
The historical society donated the AuGlaize Village property to the county in 1975 and has managed it since then. However, commissioners believe the 1975 agreement is outdated, and have asked the organization to sign a lease for the property.
Initially, the historical society board rejected the agreement, but at its meeting last month, some members seemed willing to consider the latest one proposed by commissioners through their statutory agent, Prosecutor Morris Murray.
In lieu of a new agreement, commissioners have signed "mini leases" with groups that want to use AuGlaize Village for specific events. But the coronavirus situation has shut down any annual functions normally held by the historical society there.
One of AuGlaize Village's long-time volunteers, Lynn Lantz — known as the "mayor" of AuGlaize Village — told commissioners Thursday that he and others have undertaken some cleanup as well as "minor repair work" at the facility.
Lantz presented a number of concerns to commissioners on behalf of the volunteers, as opposed to the historical society. For example, he wanted to know what the volunteers might need for insurance purposes.
"Do we to become workers of the county, or how do you consider us?," he asked.
"I think part of the discussion ... to try to get kind of a general agreement in place with the historical society is to just get that clarified," said Murray. "There are various kinds of umbrella coverages that are out there. ... I think for everybody's best interest to cover anything that might happen would be appropriate to have some kind of general agreement in place regarding what you guys do and your access to the property and all this stuff, also whatever portion of the responsibility that the county would have."
Murray said his perception is that an agreement with the historical society "is pretty close," but conceded that Speiser might feel differently. He noted that Speiser had communicated some points on behalf of the historical society, but "none of those in my view were deal breakers."
Speiser had opposed a new maintenance agreement with commissioners in place of the original lease which she believed was sufficient. The historical society board would have to approve a new agreement for it to become effective.
Lantz expressed disagreement with Speiser Thursday on how the historical society and the volunteers are dealing with AuGlaize Village, saying "I'm not working for the historical society. I'm working for that old broken-down farm out there (AuGlaize Village)."
Lantz indicated that years ago the historical society and AuGlaize Village board were separate, but were combined to make things simpler. However, he added that "it didn't work" and he'd like to restore the arrangement.
Murray responded that "I don't have a good answer for how you resolve what you're raising in terms of your internal questions or dispute."
Later, Lantz abruptly departed Thursday's meeting after a sharp exchange with Speiser, indicating that volunteers haven't received adequate information from her.
For her part, Speiser told commissioners that Lantz had not discussed his concerns about AuGlaize Village with her, but said she would be willing to talk to him.
