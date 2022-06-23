PAULDING — A growing concern of the need for one of two full-time EMT positions raised questions at this village’s council meeting on Tuesday evening.
Sue Crossland, EMT and assistant EMT coordinator for Paulding Village spoke at the safety committee meeting on Monday evening, reported Councilman Dan Workman.
“She talked about the need for adding one or maybe two full-time EMTs for the village,” said Workman. “We asked Harvey (Hyman, village solicitor) to look into the requirements and to help us answer any legal questions with hiring the position.”
Workman added that the position(s) would be for Monday-Friday. He also said that the committee recommended that the council move forward with looking into the possibility, options and funding.
In her report, Financial Director Cheryl Halter said that she had been researching funding for the EMT question.
Jason Vance, village administrator reported that all of the underground infrastructure and components had been laid on the Gasser Road project. Vance also said that he had been researching pricing for gates, fencing and video cameras around the cemetery brush pile.
“Gates cost more than fences, of course,” said Vance. “And I have reached out to a couple fence companies, but am still working on it. I hope to have more information to you soon.”
Vance also said that Werlor had contacted the village about surcharge fees of 34 cents per month. This would raise a household’s monthly cost to about $11.78 per household, according to Vance.
“In their contract there is a clause that they can request the surcharge, and I have kind of been wondering if they would because of the gas prices,” he said. “This will be re-evaluated for October-December.”
Councilwoman Barb Rife asked, “Can they re-evaluate every three months? That seems too frequent to me.”
Solicitor Hyman said “the contract is written in such a way that it is not real clear, but at least every six months it seems they should have the right to re-evaluate the surcharge.”
Rife responded, “six months seems more reasonable to me.”
Local resident Ellen Hayden was also at the meeting to raise concern about her trash pickup.
“My water was shut off because I had some problems with a leak,” explained Hayden. “Now I don’t have trash pickup, and I want to know why I can’t have it picked up. I understand that I have to pay for trash pickup and I have been. I just want to know why, if my water is shut off I can’t get Werlor to come by.”
Hayden explained about her difficult financial situation because of recent health problems and bills, and said, “I am between a rock and a hard place with this.”
Much discussion continued among council members and Hayden as to the reasons for shut off and responsibilities.
Finally, President Randy Daeger asked for Hyman to speak.
“I need to check into the legality of having water in a residence,” noted Hyman. “There may be an ordinance that says you have to have water, so that is one issue. I will have to check into this, so I will need to contact you.”
Daeger said “we want to help you. We will do what we can.”
In other news, council:
• set a parks and recreation meeting for Monday at 4:45 p.m. to talk about possibilities for free pool days.
• set a street committee meeting for Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss parking on Buckeye Street, and to talk about repairs to Williams Street — whether it would be funded by the state or by local funds.
• was reminded by Daeger that burning within the village is against the law. Councilwoman Lois Beamer added that there was a burn ban order in Ohio from May-July.
• was reminded that July 15 is John Paulding Summer Blast with fireworks, food and live music.
