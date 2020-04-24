Positive signs

Recently, members of the Middle Creek Church in Grover Hill made inspirational signs to put along the highways in Grover Hill. Here, Kenley Miller, 3, the daughter of Tony and Staci Miller, holds up a sign and gives a thumbs up, letting everyone now that “You Got This!”
