• Region

Portman tour:

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, toured Vantage Career Center, Van Wert. Portman met with the center’s leadership and students to discuss career and technical education and how his bipartisan JOBS Act legislation will help more Ohioans get the skills and training they need to find in-demand jobs.

“I enjoyed my visit at Vantage Career Center and had a productive discussion with the students and leadership team about how best to ensure today’s workers get the skills training they need to succeed,” said Portman. “Strengthening career and technical education by passing the JOBS Act will help ensure we make skills training more accessible and affordable. I will continue my work on the federal level to make sure that Washington is an effective partner with local communities in providing Ohioans with the skills training they need to succeed."

Load comments