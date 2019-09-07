• Region
Portman tour:
On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, toured Vantage Career Center, Van Wert. Portman met with the center’s leadership and students to discuss career and technical education and how his bipartisan JOBS Act legislation will help more Ohioans get the skills and training they need to find in-demand jobs.
“I enjoyed my visit at Vantage Career Center and had a productive discussion with the students and leadership team about how best to ensure today’s workers get the skills training they need to succeed,” said Portman. “Strengthening career and technical education by passing the JOBS Act will help ensure we make skills training more accessible and affordable. I will continue my work on the federal level to make sure that Washington is an effective partner with local communities in providing Ohioans with the skills training they need to succeed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.