NEW BAVARIA — One of Ohio’s two senators journeyed to a farm field just west of here Thursday to review phosphorus reduction methods.
Republican Sen. Rob Portman visited the field owned by Bill and Jane Oedy on Henry County Road 19, just west of the Defiance-Henry County line, around noon Thursday. The field is about a mile north of Putnam County, and not far from the Oedys’ residence north of Miller City.
Portman spoke approvingly of funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), a federal effort to protect Lake Erie water quality. Some $300 million in federal funds is being provided in the current fiscal year.
Funds from the GLRI — made available through county soil and water districts — have helped make possible a number of farming techniques to reduce farm field water runoff. The goal is to reduce phosphorus in runoff from applied fertilizers, which are believed to be a big contributor to Lake Erie watershed algal blooms.
On Thursday, Portman met with soil and water officials from Defiance, Henry and Putnam counties, as well as area farmers, two state legislators (Jim Hoops and Rob McColley) and others to observe some of the methods in play.
The Oedys’ field runs along a 24-foot wide “two-stage” ditch which ultimately runs into South Powell Creek and Putnam County.
The ditch allows sediment to be trapped, according to Jeff Giesige, a technician with the Putnam County Soil and Water Conservation District. Giesige said his office built the ditch about three years ago.
Along the ditch are solar-powered monitors which allow officials to measure phosphorus levels in water runoff. On the south side of the ditch is a field of sorghum — planted as a cover crop — to determine how much phosphorus the plant’s root system will take up.
Further west along the ditch — about where it narrows and the “two-stage” section ends — a contractor is building a phosphorus removal structure. The tank, measuring about 14 feet by 6 feet and about 5 feet deep — contains plastic piping to help remove phosphorus in the runoff it will filter.
Phosphorus will be reduced through an absorbent, while the goal is to achieve a 40 percent reduction in a 20-acre field. Officials describe the affected location as a phosphorus “hot spot” — or area where phosphorus has built up.
According to one person working on the project, the cost of the phosphorus removal structure is about $12,000.
Portman has been a supporter of the GLRI, and told those attending Thursday’s event that “we have to show we’re making a difference. It’s important for us to find ways to reduce the runoff.”
But he noted the challenges, saying “if we do everything right .. we won’t able to solve the problem alone. It’s going to take some time, and all of this helps.”
Portman, who has visited other farm field conservation projects in Harding and Paulding counties, spoke with the Oedys briefly when he arrived Thursday.
That he selected their property was no coincidence, as the Oedys have implemented water conservation methods in the past, including a 110-foot filter strip next to the ditch that Portman observed Thursday. And Bill Oedy is a member of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District’s conservation action board.
He and his wife farm 500 acres total, with a minority of that in Defiance County and most of it a little further east in Henry County.
“I always had this 110-foot filter strip on each side of the ditch here,” Bill Oedy said Thursday, noting that he plans to retire after this year. “We have wildlife strips on the side of our farm. Every farm we have we have a filter strip along the ditches to help clean up the water.”
A recently purchased tract of land the Oedys purchased on Henry County Road B, not far from Thursday’s location, will get a filter strip this fall, he said.
The new conservation methods installed on his Road 19 land — other than the long-standing filter strip — were aided by an Ohio State University initiative.
“Ohio State was looking for a place to do some monitoring, and I volunteered this,” said Bill Oedy. “It started out just monitoring an outlet on each side of the ditch, and then they put in surface ditches and monitor that. They monitor the water coming in the ditch, then they come around and put in this two-stage ditch, which is 24 feet wide now. It starts right here and runs to the other end of our farm about 80 rods (1,320 feet), and they monitor the water coming in, they monitor it going out.”
