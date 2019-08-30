NEW BAVARIA — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said making the case for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding is a challenge, but he’s committed to doing it.
Portman made that clear Thursday afternoon near here after observing methods — funded through the GLRI — that seek to reduce phosphorus in farm field runoff. Excessive phosphorus is often identified with Lake Erie algal blooms.
The two-term Republican senator from the Cincinnati area provided a brief interview to The Crescent-News after touring a farm field just inside Defiance County on Henry County Road 19, owned by Bill and Jane Oedy of Putnam County.
Portman cited his work on helping preserve GLRI funding in the federal budget under both the Obama and Trump administrations. The $300 million this fiscal year helps provide funding for water conservation methods that seek to reduce phosphorus — a chemical in applied fertilizer — in the Lake Erie watershed.
“The Obama administration wanted to cut it by $50 million and the Trump administration came in and wanted to cut it by about 90 percent, and we fought against both of those and succeeded by making the case that this is money well spent,” said Portman. “I believe ... if we can keep the phosphorus from coming into the lake and keep the algal blooms from expanding, it’s in everybody’s interest. It’s our biggest tourism destination in Ohio. It’s a huge economic benefit.”
The “challenge” for supporters of GLRI funding, such as Portman, is convincing the country’s senators from parts distant to agree.
“It’s a challenge,” he said. “... there are about maybe seven to eight members of the Senate who are contiguous to the Great Lakes ... but you got 100 senators, and they’ve all got projects in their area they’d like to fund, so you have to make two arguments. I think one is this is the greatest freshwater resource in the world ... so it’s important for us to protect it. Second is there’s a huge commercial value to this lake. It’s not just about the port of Toledo, it’s about our entire country ... so it affects the economy ... so I make the commercial argument. And for the most part I think people understand we’re not asking for the rest of the country to do everything ... so it’s important to talk about the fact that we’re helping ourselves too.”
Portman said he recently introduced a bill — along with Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow — to raise GLRI funding to $375 million.
“Now I did that because we have more demand for it than we have funding for it right now,” he said, adding that this would give the program “more predictability because it authorizes it going into the future. And right now it’s kind of year-to-year. We’ve got to always be worried about whether the (Senate) committees are going to say, ‘well it’s not a proper authorization,’ so we want to authorize it into the future too.”
He described the GLRI as “a good program that’s working.”
“And I just love to go out and see it in action to be able to report back firsthand, and how it can be improved too,” Portman stated. “We’ve had some discussions about some things that could be better. This is a buffer strip here (on the Oedys’ land), and one of the comments I got today from some of the farmers is ‘we’re happy to engage in this program, but let us take care of these buffer strips because otherwise you have weeds grow up in them’ ... the weeds are dispersing their seeds into the fields and that’s a problem. So I’m going to work on that, as an example. So, I always learn something on these tours too of what we could do better.”
The senator’s visit to the Oedys’ farmland wasn’t his first tour of phosphorus-mitigation methods. He’s also reviewed practices in Hardin and Paulding counties, noting that they were “not as sophisticated in terms of the water treatment. The monitoring is very similar, the double ditch work was similar, the buffer strips was similar. ... I’ve seen lots of different technologies being thought about and tried — and that’s good, you want to try different things. The one I saw today, though, that’s very interesting.”
That comment refers to a phosphorus removal structure that is being built along a ditch on the Oedys’ land (see related story).
