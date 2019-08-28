4543
THERESA WALTERS

Chelsie Porter won first place intermediate showmanship, first place obedience novice A and first place rally Novice B in the dog division, as well as the AKC Novice Trick Dog Award in the dog division at the fair. In the horse division, she placed first in Gymkhana showmanship 14-18, first Western showmanship 14-18, first place trail 14-18, champion of champions showmanship, first place keyhole 14-18, second place trail 14-18, second barrels 14-18, second place speed and control 14-18, grand champion of champion contesting and was a participant in the Defiance County Showmanship Sweepstakes.

